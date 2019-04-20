Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs and Zitha Macheke of Chippa United compete for the ball during their Nedbank Cup semi-final clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs were in breathtaking form on Saturday as they overcame Chippa United in a thrilling encounter in Port Elizabeth to reach the Nedbank Cup final. Two goals from Dumisani Zuma, and one each from Bernard Parker and Khama Billiat saw Amakhosi cancel out strikes by Andile Mbenyane and Lerato Manzini to book a Nedbank Cup final date with National First Division side TS Galaxy, who beat Golden Arrows earlier in the day.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp made four changes from last week’s league encounter against Black Leopards and brought in Bruce Bvuma for the cup tied Daniel Akpeyi, including Kgotso Moleko, George Maluleka, and Teenage Hadebe.

Those changes seemed to work out as Zuma opened the scoring from close range in the 36th minute following a through ball by the impressive Billiat.

A seven minute spell in the second half saw the home side equalise and then take the lead courtesy of Mbenyane and Manzini, but Chiefs’ quality was yet to show.

The men from Port Elizabeth were only in front for six minutes as Zuma pulled one back for Chiefs.

Late goals by Parker and Billiat ensured the passage through to the final for Chiefs, who will now come up against Dan Malesela’s TS Galaxy, who hammered Arrows 3-1 on Saturday.

IOL Sport