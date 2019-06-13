Lazarous Kambole in action for Zambia during the 2019 Cosafa Cup. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing Lazarous Kambole is unfazed by the weight of expectation that will greet him on his arrival in Naturena. The Zambian forward joined Amakhosi from Zesco United on a three-year contract.

He will reunite with his friend Khama Billiat, Chiefs’ biggest signing at the start of the 2018/19 season. Billiat’s signing was met with a lot of fanfare as it signalled Chiefs’ intentions of ending a three-season barren run. But the Zimbabwean couldn’t do it all by himself, and the underwhelming signings that followed his arrival didn’t help Chiefs’ cause.

Amakhosi eventually ended a fourth season without a trophy which forced them to add much needed fire-power. Kambole has shown he can handle himself, scoring seven goals in 15 CAF Champions League matches with Zesco.

“Pressure is everywhere and I am not going to run away from that,” said Kambole.

“I am prepared mentally. It’s all about mentality, determination and discipline. I know that people will expect a lot from me because they know what I am capable of, they know what I can do, so they will be expecting that when I come here. I know the pressure that is at Chiefs, to tell you the truth I am equal to the task.”

In Kambole, Chiefs have a versatile forward who can play on the flank, as a centre forward or as a supporting striker. He joins Chiefs with a number of Zambians having set a good foundation for him. Amakhosi have had potent Zambian strikers like Collins Mbesuma and Wedson Nyirenda.

The holder of the PSL Golden Boot, Mwape Musonda, is also Kambole’s countryman along with the Orlando Pirates duo of Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga.

“I have thought about them, they are here and they are doing fine,” Kambole said. “If they can do it, I can also do it. I am prepared mentally. It’s going to be a new challenge, it’s not going to be easy, but I know what I possess and what I am capable of. I’ll come here and do my best.”

Pirates were among the clubs after Kambole’s signature, along with AmaZulu, Simba of Tanzania and Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto. Kambole didn’t hide what he was looking for in his new club.

Zesco United striker Lazarous Kambole celebrate scoring against Etoile Sportive Du Sahel during the the 2018 CAF Champions League. Photo: BackpagePix

“The most important thing is what they bring on the table. Football is business, whoever is going to come with a good offer then that’s where I will go,” Kambole said during the Cosafa Cup, where he revealed that Chiefs led the race for his signature.

Chiefs landed their man on Tuesday to signal their intentions of ending their four-season barren run. Amakhosi promised to strengthen their squad, and they have already offloaded some players including Ryan Moon and Hendrick Ekstein.

“They have good facilities,” Kambole said, explaining his decision to come to South Africa. “There is good football here.

There is exposure and a lot of Zambians are here so it’s going to be like a new home for me.”

IOL Sport



