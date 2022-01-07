Chiefs octet to bolster Dylan Kerr-led Warriors FC in Compact Cup

Cape Town — Kaizer Chiefs, with eight players, will provide a reliable bulwark for the Dylan Kerr-led Warriors FC in the DStv Compact Cup, which starts on January 22 and runs until January 29. The Chiefs contingent will be led by talisman Keagan Dolly who will be joined by Itumeleng Khune, Bruce Bvuma, Njabulo Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Sabelo Radebe, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Mduduzi Tshabalala. The latter has been drawn for the reserve team's ranks.

There was no sign of Zimbabwean Billiat Khama, who announced his retirement from international duty a few weeks ago and would not have been called up for AFCON duty in Cameroon. Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates have also contributed heavily to the squad with players. They are Paseka Mako, Olisah Ndah, Thembinkosi Lorch, Deon Hotto, Kwame Peprah and Sonwabo Khumalo who is a Diski player. The third Soweto-based side Swallows and TS Galaxy will supply the remaining 12 members of the squad, which on paper is far and away the strongest of the four in the competition.

Their strongest rivals are likely to be Dinaledi FC which boasts seven players from champions Mamelodi Sundowns and will be coached by Dan 'Dance' Malesela. The seven are Ricardo Goss, Kermit Erasmus, Gift Motupa, Rushine de Reuck, Gaston Sirino, Lesedi Kapinga and Kabelo Moagi. Sundowns have several players in action at AFCON. SuperSport United also supply seven players to this squad. They are Ronwen Williams, Luke Fleurs, Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule, Jamie Webber, Buhle Mkwanazi and Ryan Manning.

Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants supply the other 12 players in the squad. The other two teams are Ernst Middendorp's Amabutho FC and Steve Barker's Coastal United. The sponsors' spokesman Multichoice South Africa CEO Nyiko Shiburi said there was an excellent response from local football fans who were invited to select the four squads.

“We are excited to see the overwhelmingly positive response to the DStv Compact Cup from the fans," said Shiburi. "Football in South Africa has always been the game of the people. "It was in this spirit that we came up with the viewer’s choice and asked fans to choose the players they wanted to see take the field as part of the four regional teams that will take part in this tournament. "This goes to show that fans have been longing for an opportunity to engage further and directly with their favourite clubs.

"Working closely with the PSL, we want to assure fans that they can expect pure entertainment and never seen before football action in a competition that is living up to its theme and promise.". Each of the regional squads is made up of eight defenders, eight midfielders, four strikers, two goalkeepers as well as four DStv Diski Challenge players. The tournament will ensure that PSL players will have some competition during the mid-season break and while AFCON is in progress.

The squads Warriors FC: Itumeleng Khune, Bruce Bvuma, Njabulo Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Keagan Dolly, Sabelo Radebe, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Mduduzi Tshabalala (all Kaizer Chiefs), Paseka Mako, Olisah Ndah, Thembinkosi Lorch, Deon Hotto, Kwame Peprah, Sonwabo Khumalo (all Orlando Pirates), Wandisile Letlabika, Thabo Matlaba, Monnapule Saleng, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Siphesihle Mbhele (all Swallows FC), Wayde Lekay, Given Msimango, Ebrahim Seedat, Marks Munyai, Ethan Brooks, Aphelele Teto (all TS Galaxy) Coach: Dylan Kerr.

Dinaledi FC: Ricardo Goss, Kermit Erasmus, Gift Motupa, Rushine de Reuck, Gaston Sirino, Lesedi Kapinga, Kabelo Moagi (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Ronwen Williams, Luke Fleurs, Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule, Jamie Webber, Buhle Mkwanazi, Ryan Manning (all SuperSport United), Prince Nxumalo, Nyiko Mobbie, Justice Chabalala, Edwin Gyimah, Thabo Rakhale, Sanele Manxele (all Sekhukhune United), Lerato Lamola, Sicelokuhle Hlatshwayo, Lehlogonolo Nonyane, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Katlego Otladisa, Sibusiso Nkosi (all Marumo Gallants) Coach: Dan Malesela. Coastal United: Oscarine Masuluke, Evidence Makgopa, Denwin Farmer, Bonginkosi Makume, Nhlanhla Mgaga, Boitumelo Nkhona, Maesela Lekoloane (all Baroka FC), Hugo Marques, Terrence Mashego, Taariq Fielies, Thabo Nodada, Mpho Makola, Thato Mokeke, Luphumlo Sifumba (all Cape Town City), Eva Nga Bienvenu, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Veluyeke Zulu, Mogakolodi Ngele, Sammy Seabi, Thulani Mini (all Chippa United), Robyn Johannes, Nathan Sinkala, Granwald Scott, Marc van Heerden, Ashley du Preez, Athenkosi Mcaba (all Stellenbosch FC)

Coach: Steve Barker: Amabutho: Veli Mothwa, Augustine Mulenga, Tapelo Xoki, Luvuyo Memela, Thabo Qalinge, Siyethemba Sithebe (all AmaZulu), Victor Letsoalo, Samuel Manganyi, Thato Lingwati, Tebogo Potsane, Kabelo Mahlasela, Tshepo Moeketsi (all Royal AM), Sifiso Mlungwana, Pule Mmodi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Velemseni Ndwandwe, Thabani Zuke, Samkelo Mzolo (all Lamontville Golden Arrows), Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Lungelo Bhengu, Keegan Ritchie, Daylon Claasen, Phumlani Ntshangase, Siphesihle Ngcobo (all Maritzburg United) Coach: Ernst Middendorp.