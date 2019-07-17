Chiefs fans during the 2019 Nedbank Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in May 2019. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Kaizer Chiefs are returning to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in the new season. Amakhosi have adopted the venue as their second home over the last two years and will again this season treat their fans by playing three of their 15 home league matches in Durban.

Amakhosi will entertain Black Leopards in their first game at Moses Mabhida on August 10. The game will kick-off at 8.15pm.

Chiefs will then return to Durban to face Bloemfontein Celtic. The game will be in December 7 at 8.15pm.

Chiefs will be hoping to reclaim some glory in the new season following a poor showing in recent years. The Glamour Boys are renowned for winning silverware but they have been uninspiring in the last four years.

Last season they failed to even finish in the top 8. They also succumbed to a defeat against the National First Division outfit TS Galaxy in the final of the Newdbank Cup.

Carling tickets sold out



Tickets for the much anticipated Carling Black Label Cup are sold out.



The pre-season friendly and showpiece featuring arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will take place on Saturday, 27 July at 3pm.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Oa7hyl3Rgo — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 15, 2019

Chiefs have galvanised their squad by the signing Zambian striker Lazarus Nkambole, Kearyn Baccus, James Kotei of Ghana and Serbian Samir Nurkovic.

They will finish their three games in Durban against newly promoted Stellenbosch FC on April 12 next year.

In their opening game of the season they visit Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on August 4.

The Chiefs matches in Durban are:

August 10: Kaizer Chiefs v Black Leopards, 8.15pm)

December 7: Kaizer Chiefs v Bloemfontein Celtic, 8.15pm

April 12: Kaizer Chiefs v Stellenbosch, 3pm

The Mercury

