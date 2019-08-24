Bernard Parker is desperate to win some silverware. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chief striker Bernard Parker is determined to help his team win their first trophy in four years, starting with an Absa Premiership clash against SuperSport United at the FNB Stadium, Soweto, on Saturday (starts 6pm). Parker has seen some of his ambitions materialise as Chiefs have picked up victories over Highlands Park and Black Leopards but SuperSport and then a match against Cape Town City next week will test the team's resolve.

“We have started with six points which is something good and a positive beginning for us. We had a good fighting spirit in both of our games so far,” Parker said.

“We have continued to put in the work by competing against one another in training and this should show in our performances.

“We must win our next two games against SuperSport and Cape Town City so that we can be at the summit of the log before the break.

“In the first game against Highlands our fighting spirit was good we came back from a goal down to win and against Leopards, we continued in the same way. We played well-created chances won the games and importantly collected three points.”

The experienced Parker has been around the block and the team often look to him for leadership.

“I try to encourage the guys in a positive way. Also getting the guys to focus on ourselves and trying and build on ways that we can complement one another, always trying to build the confidence of the guys.

“We have to have the mindset that we can achieve a positive result out of every game that we play.

"The game against SuperSport is very important because we need to collect as many points as we can early in the season, especially given that a lot of teams are still finding their way at this point.

“This is a big game they will be confident with their recent victories. Facing them currently is a plus because they are a team who want to play. They are also confident and will be playing for a win."

African News Agency (ANA)