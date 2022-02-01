Chiefs the biggest losers as Sundowns snap up PSL marquee signing of January transfer window

Cape Town — The prodigious Teboho Mokoena has undoubtedly been the marquee signing of the Premier Soccer League's January transfer window. The SuperSport United kingpin Mokoena, arguably the hottest property in the PSL, was nearing the end of his contract, and the January transfer window presented his club with a lucrative opportunity to fill their coffers. Losing their best player can never be easy, and for this reason, many clubs have a love-hate relationship with the January transfer market.

Anderlecht, the crack Belgian club, were among the early European-based suitors before Kaizer Chiefs joined the fray. For a few weeks, there was a good old-fashioned tug of war between Chiefs and Sundowns. However, given their financial backing, Sundowns left Chiefs and other interested buyers floundering in their slipstream. The AmaKhosi faithful would have been bitterly disappointed that their team lost out on Mokoena's services. His acquisition would have been the icing on the walk after Chiefs extended the contracts of seven of their most promising players. Stan Matthews, the SuperSport United supremo, said Mokoena was given a chance to air his feelings on a transfer move. Matthews said the club was sad to lose Mokoena, but with the move to crosstown rivals, he has earned himself a big move to a great club.

The 25-year-old Mokoena was elated to join Sundowns, and he told the club's media department on Tuesday that he was overwhelmed by the quality of the club's squad. Apart from the quality, the level of depth, especially in the midfield, is ridiculous given the plethora of big-name players, Mokoena will be sharing the midfield space with talents like Andile Jali, Rivaldo Coetzee, Neo Maema, Themba Zwane, newcomer Bradley Ralan and his Bafana Bafana partner Mothobi Mvala. "As a student (of the game) you always want to learn," said Mokoena. "I want to improve because all I hear in the environment here is that the coaches here always want you to get better.

"It is something I want, and that is what I need for my career. "There is so much quality here, and they signed because they know I am quality. "I will do extra work to perfect my craft, and then I can see the results coming. It will mean more goals, more assists. I hope to add value and will fight for my place. I am not here to play (the fool)."

This smart buy will help Sundowns continue to impose themselves on the Premiership during the second half of the season. Co-coach Rulani Mokwena said 'Tebza' Mokoena shines as a defensive linkman or an attacking midfielder. “Tebza represents possibly the new breed of South African footballers that are being produced. His professionalism, his conduct, his personality allows us to look for greater benefits," said Mokwena. "It is not just from a footballing perspective, but from a human perspective as well.

"We all know how much work he does in giving back to the community. He serves his community and across the board to help and support. From that perspective, we were happy to welcome him into the team.” “What is very surprising is that a lot of people think that Teboho is recruited mainly from a defensive perspective, to try to improve the team on that front. "A closer look at Teboho’s profile seems to suggest that offensively as a central midfielder, there is a greater contribution to make to the team through the quality that he possesses.”