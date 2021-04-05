Chippa confirm Dan Malesela exit, Luc Eymael appointed technical adviser

It’s official Dan Malesela has left Chippa United and assistant coach Siyabulela Gwabi will take over as coach on an interim basis. According to statement released by the Port Elizabeth based club, both parties reached and amicable decision to part ways. The Chilli Boys suffered a 5-1 defeat to Martizburg United on Saturday and that was the last straw as the club are languishing in the bottom three. The statement went on to say that the club wishes Malesela all the best with his future endeavours. 🔵⚪🔴CHIPPA UNITED UPDATE



The Club would like to formally announce that it has amicably parted ways with Dan Malesela.



Assistant coach Siyabulela Gwambi will fill in as interim coach. Well-travelled Belgian Luc Eymael will form part of the Club in a Technical Advisor role. pic.twitter.com/K2EAHkuCqc — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) April 5, 2021 Malesela returned to Chippa for a second stint last year but with recent results things haven’t seemed to work out.

Meanwhile, Controversial coach Luc Eymael who was touted to take over from Malesela has been appointed as technical adviser.

Chippa say they have sought clearance from SAFA for the former Free Stars coach to join them.

There were allegations of racism involving Eymael while coaching in Tanzania last year. SAFA issued a statement with an intent to ban him for the alleged comments. However it seems that won’t be happening.

Gwabi will have a tough job on his hands as he will hope to guide Chippa out of danger

Results for Chippa have not been favourable as the team haven’t won a league game in the last six matches only picking up two points.

IOL Sport