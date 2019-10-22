JOHANNESBURG – The Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates headlined the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals draw that was held on Tuesday night at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.
The draw was held after Chippa United booked the last remaining place in the last eight at the expense of Bloemfontein Celtic.
The East London crowd that braved the cold welcomed that victory, but not as loud as the draw that pitted Chiefs and Pirates together. The Chilli Boys will host Mamelodi Sundowns in the last eight while the MTN8 champions, SuperSport United, will take on Golden Arrows. Highlands Park, who lost the MTN8 final to SuperSport, will visit Maritzburg United in the other quarterfinal.
The matches will be played on the weekend of November 2-3.
