Lehlogonolo Masalesa scored scored for the Chilli Boys as the match looked destined to go to extra-time. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagepPix JOHANNESBURG – The Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates headlined the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals draw that was held on Tuesday night at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium. The draw was held after Chippa United booked the last remaining place in the last eight at the expense of Bloemfontein Celtic. The East London crowd that braved the cold welcomed that victory, but not as loud as the draw that pitted Chiefs and Pirates together. The Chilli Boys will host Mamelodi Sundowns in the last eight while the MTN8 champions, SuperSport United, will take on Golden Arrows. Highlands Park, who lost the MTN8 final to SuperSport, will visit Maritzburg United in the other quarterfinal. The matches will be played on the weekend of November 2-3. #TKO2019 QF Draw Results:



The dates, Venues and Kick-off times will be confirmed in due course. pic.twitter.com/nMoBuMPA7r — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) October 22, 2019

Hard-work in chilli East London

Chippa laboured to earn their place in the last eight. Celtic dominated possession, but the hosts won the battle that mattered. Norman Mapeza made his Chilli Boys debut in cold conditions in East London, a huge contrast to the baptism of fire that’s endured by men whose title has “Chippa United coach” in them.

Chippa were pinned back by the visitors who looked more organised and commanding than the hosts. Both teams had to make injury enforced changes in the first half. Chippa replaced Andile Mbenyane who pulled a muscle and Celtic’s Tshepo Rikhotso dislocated his shoulder after landing awkwardly.

The Chilli Boys’ replacement had the biggest impact. Lehlogonolo Masalesa, who came on for Mbenyane, scored as the match looked destined to go to extra-time to give Mapeza a winning start. Tercious Malepe whipped in an inviting corner that was powered into the back of the net by Masalesela’s header with the midfielder using his height advance to good use.

The victory was Chippa’s first this season having endured a frustrating spell in the Absa Premiership which has seen Mapeza being the fourth man to lead Chippa after just nine games in all competitions.

Advancing to the quarterfinals will be a big morale booster and will cement a solid foundation for Mapeza, but the club’s priority is changing their fortunes in the league as they currently languish at the bottom of the log.

Result in East London:

Chippa United (1)

Masalesa 78

Bloemfontein Celtic (0)

Full quarterfinals fixtures

SuperSport United vs Golden Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates

Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Maritzburg United vs Highlands Parks

