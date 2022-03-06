Chippa United score at the death as they claim all three points against Golden Arrows

Durban — A last minute goal from Sandile Mthethwa earned relegation candidates Chippa United a valuable 2-1 win over Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban. It did not take long for the home side to exert themselves as Pule Mmodi gave them the lead within two minutes.

The flow of the game suggested that there would be more goals after the opener and it was hardly surprising when Chippa equalized in the 39th minute through Siphesihle Mkhize. Mkhize timed his run well, going into the danger area before firing into the back of the net. As Chippa embarked on a late charge up the field, Mthethwa got a boot on the ball from a far side corner before it edged beyond Arrows goalkeeper Nkosigiphile Gumede. After going behind in the first half, Chippa looked to recover quickly as they orchestrated some attacks. Nkosinathi Sibisi was required to make a good defensive intervention to play the ball out of danger.

Both teams were dealt injury blows and had to make unexpected changes in the opening half. The Chilli Boys were forced to replace Maloisane Mokhele with Aboubacar Sangare after just 13 minutes. 11 minutes later, Arrows had to withdraw Ntsikelelo Nxade and replace him with Thabani Zuke. Both teams looked to change their tactics early on in the second half. Arrows brought on attacking midfielder Michael Gumede for Andile Fikizolo while Chippa brought on Thokozani Sekotlong for striker Bienvenu Eva Nga.

Soon after the changes, Themba Mantshiyane whipped in a pin-point cross to Knox Mutizwa but Chippa goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua came out of his box to make a save. Arrows were presented with a good free-kick opportunity just outside the area after 60 minutes. Sbonelo Cele drifted it in and it just about floated over the post. Chippa defender Veluyeke Zulu did well to hold his composure in the 83rd minute. He dealt well with the onrushing Mmodi, restricting the Arrows attacker from having a go at goal.

Arrows will be the more frustrated side based on the outcome of the game. A win could have seen them break into the top eight. Meanwhile, for Chippa, the points will be valuable in their aims to avoid relegation this season. Arrows will next be in action in an away clash against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg next Saturday. Chippa’s next game is against Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in two weeks. @eshlinv

