Chippa United sign veteran midfielder Oupa Manyisa

DURBAN – DStv Premiership strugglers Chippa United announced the signing of veteran central midfielder Oupa Manyisa in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. The 32-year-old joins the Chilli Boys as a free-agent following a short-lived spell with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivandila earlier this season. “We are proud to announce the signing of Oupa “Ace” Manyisa until the end of the current 2020/21 South African domestic football season with an option of a one year extension,” said the club in a statement. The former Bafana Bafana star brings a wealth of experience to the Gqeberha-based club following more than a decade of top-flight action and successful previous spells with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. Chippa coach Dan Malesela added he was excited to be working with the Johannesburg-born player.

“I am elated to have the player of Oupa’s talent and experience joining us. He will have an integral role in this team as we head to the last stretch of this season with the league and Nedbank Cup. We do have a tough schedule with back-to-back fixtures and we are aiming at finishing strong in our remaining matches,” said Malesela.

Chippa are currently struggling in the league, having not won a Premiership clash since downing Black Leopards in January.

They enter their upcoming fixture against Maritzburg United on Saturday just one point clear of 15th place Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Manyisa will be eligible to play against the Team of Choice and supporters of the Chilli Boys will be hoping that the experienced campaigner can hit the ground running so that they don’t find themselves in a relegation dogfight.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport