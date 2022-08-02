Chippa United's Daine Klate ready for challenging job ahead

Durban — By virtue of being the Chippa United coach, Daine Klate’s name will be touted in conversations and predictions about who will be the first coach to be sacked in the upcoming DStv Premiership season. However, there is hope that controversial Chilli Boys owner Siviwe Mpengesi will show added faith in Klate, an Eastern Cape native who has also been involved in the club’s development structures prior to being appointed head coach.

“I earned my stripes in the Diski League. I am within the club’s structures. I am working with some of the former Diski guys here in the first team. The process of football goes like that. Some of the players were scouted by us three years ago to the Diski team and are now in the first-team. I was promoted from within the club. The players I am finding in the first team are many of the former Diski players,” said Klate. The 37-year-old is however aware that he will be judged completely differently as coach of the Chilli Boys first-team as compared to how he was as a coach within the club’s developmental ranks. “I do know that it is completely different here. Over here it is result oriented. In the Diski league, it is more about development and then results. We know that we will have to get points in each and every game,” said Klate.

After two relegation battles over the last two seasons, Klate’s aim will be to develop a competitive Chippa outfit that will not be among the contenders for the drop next season. The club has seen the departures of some key players from last season, notably Bienvenu Eva Nga, Riaan Hanamub and Veluyeke Zulu. Eva Nga scored 10 league goals last term and a challenge which Klate will face is finding a regular outlet of goals that can fill the void that has been created by the departure of the Cameroon international. One player who comes with heavy expectations is Khanyisile Mayo, a left winger who joined as a free-agent. The 22-year-old is the brother of Cape Town City star Khanyisa Mayo and will be expected to chip in with goals and assists in the season ahead.

