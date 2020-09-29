Chippa unveils exciting attacking duo ahead of DStv Premiership

EAST LONDON - Chippa United unveiled Eva Nga Bienvenu and Riaan Hanamub as their new signings today before the commencement of the new DStv Premiership 2020/21 season.

The arrival of these two top strikers was warmly welcomed by the Chilli-Boys followers who could not hide their excitement on social networks after the announcement this morning.

Eva Nga, who played for Costa De Sol before joining the now defunct Bidvest Wits in January this year, signed a two-year contract with Chippa. Hanamub, who played for Jomo Cosmos in the GladAfrican Championship last season, signed a three-year contract.

A week ago, Chippa United announced Sizwe Mdlinzo as their first signing under Lehlohonolo Seema who joined the team towards the end of the 2019/20 season. Mdlinzo returns to the Port Elizabeth-based side after he was released by TS Galaxy after his contract expired.

The arrival of the new players today follows the exodus of fifteen players yesterday. Some of the names in the list of those departed include the most senior and experienced players like Diamond Thophola, Tercious Malepe, Meshack Maphangule, Boikanyo Komane, William Twala, Kelvin, Elvis Moyo and Ruzaigh Gamildien.