Chippa unveils exciting attacking duo ahead of DStv Premiership
EAST LONDON - Chippa United unveiled Eva Nga Bienvenu and Riaan Hanamub as their new signings today before the commencement of the new DStv Premiership 2020/21 season.
The arrival of these two top strikers was warmly welcomed by the Chilli-Boys followers who could not hide their excitement on social networks after the announcement this morning.
Eva Nga, who played for Costa De Sol before joining the now defunct Bidvest Wits in January this year, signed a two-year contract with Chippa. Hanamub, who played for Jomo Cosmos in the GladAfrican Championship last season, signed a three-year contract.
A week ago, Chippa United announced Sizwe Mdlinzo as their first signing under Lehlohonolo Seema who joined the team towards the end of the 2019/20 season. Mdlinzo returns to the Port Elizabeth-based side after he was released by TS Galaxy after his contract expired.
The arrival of the new players today follows the exodus of fifteen players yesterday. Some of the names in the list of those departed include the most senior and experienced players like Diamond Thophola, Tercious Malepe, Meshack Maphangule, Boikanyo Komane, William Twala, Kelvin, Elvis Moyo and Ruzaigh Gamildien.
Thophola, Malepe and Maphangule are heading back to Orlando Pirates after their loan contracts expired.
⚪🔵 RAMASIMONG MALOISANE AND SIZWE MDLINZO ✍🏼— Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) September 29, 2020
Skillful left winger Ramasimong Maloisane has put pen to paper with The Chilli Boys. Ramasimong also played for Bloemfontein Celtic. He has signed a two-year with a year extension option contract. pic.twitter.com/ufKwNpB3Cw
Shortly before the end of the season, coach Lehlohonolo Seema promised a fresh start after he successfully managed to save Chippa United from relegation.
Augustine Kwem may join the list of those who have left the team if things go according to his plans. The Nigerian striker is said to be willing to leave if an offer comes from the big teams or overseas.
Pedro Mapelo