Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, December 31, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Citizens beat Urban Warriors to claim iKapa Derby bragging rights

Cape Town City players celebrate with Relebogile Mokhuoane after he scored the opening goal during DStv Premiership game against Cape Town Spurs

Cape Town City players celebrate with Relebogile Mokhuoane after he scored the opening goal during DStv Premiership game against Cape Town Spurs at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Share

Relebogile Mokhuoane and Jaedin Rhodes scored in either half as Cape Town City beat struggling rivals Cape Town Spurs 2-0 in Sunday’s iKapa Derby in the Mother City.

The result at the Cape Town Stadium saw Eric Tinkler’s Citizens leapfrog SuperSport United into second place in the DStv Premiership, while the Urban Warriors remain rooted to the foot of the table.

City dominated the game from start to finish. They had the lion’s share of the ball possession, and were able to create more goal scoring opportunities.

It took City 36 minutes to get their noses in front when Mokhuoane put the ball in the back of the net with a brilliantly taken free kick.

For much of the second half, neither side was able to find an opening, but City continued to put Ernst Middendorp’s strugglers under pressure.

With a minute of regulation time to play, Rhodes killed off the contest and bagged the three points for his team when he scored his fourth goal of the season.

Having been slow out of the blocks, City are now second in the league after a good run recently, while Spurs will require more than a miracle to retain their top flight status come the end of the season.

Sunday’s game was the last of the year and will now see the league go into hiatus until the second week of February.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Cape Town City FCPSLDStv PremiershipSoccer