Citizens beat Urban Warriors to claim iKapa Derby bragging rights

Relebogile Mokhuoane and Jaedin Rhodes scored in either half as Cape Town City beat struggling rivals Cape Town Spurs 2-0 in Sunday’s iKapa Derby in the Mother City. The result at the Cape Town Stadium saw Eric Tinkler’s Citizens leapfrog SuperSport United into second place in the DStv Premiership, while the Urban Warriors remain rooted to the foot of the table.

City dominated the game from start to finish. They had the lion’s share of the ball possession, and were able to create more goal scoring opportunities. It took City 36 minutes to get their noses in front when Mokhuoane put the ball in the back of the net with a brilliantly taken free kick. For much of the second half, neither side was able to find an opening, but City continued to put Ernst Middendorp’s strugglers under pressure.

With a minute of regulation time to play, Rhodes killed off the contest and bagged the three points for his team when he scored his fourth goal of the season. Having been slow out of the blocks, City are now second in the league after a good run recently, while Spurs will require more than a miracle to retain their top flight status come the end of the season. Sunday’s game was the last of the year and will now see the league go into hiatus until the second week of February.