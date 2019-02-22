Cape Town City boss John Comitis (left) has had enough of referee incompetence. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – John Comitis is fed up. The Cape Town City chairman wasn’t mincing his words when talking about the reckless tackles his players have had to endure over several weeks.

“Our last two games in the Premiership and Nedbank Cup we’ve been victims of intimidation and dangerous tackles that has left two of our key players (Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche) with leg injuries and on the operating table and me with medical bills of R1.5million,” Comitis said.

“Roland signed a two-year contract extension, but now doesn’t know if he can honour it. It’s criminal to see the guilty party go unpunished by inexperienced referees who seem way out of their depth at the highest level. Refs with two or three games experience calling the shots and clearly failing in their duties to protect players from career-ending tackles.

How hard can it be to get eight competent refs from a population of 45 million South Africans? Surely no miracle needed.

“The integrity of the game is at risk. We need action now to address this sad situation. Maybe I should be telling my injured to go to the police and lay charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. It’s getting to that point when I see what we all see.”

Cape Town City are back in action against Maritzburg United on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

City are back in action at Athlone Stadium tomorrow for a PSL clash with relegation-threatened Maritzburg United (3.30pm kickoff).

City coach Benni McCarthy is bullish about putting one over Maritzburg.

“If we play like I know we can then the game is ours to be won. But all respect to United and their coach Eric Tinkler for improvement shown recently. I think he’s got three games under the belt now and last time out guided them to a 3-1 victory over Polokwane City.

He’s obviously doing good things there and we have taken note and won’t be underestimating them,” McCarthy said.

Mike de Bruyn





Cape Times

Like us on Facebook