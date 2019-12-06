CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City need to take a more attacking approach when they take on fellow strugglers Chippa United at the Athlone Stadium tomorrow (6pm kick-off).
Both teams have been enduring challenging campaigns but there are three points up for grabs going to the side wanting them the most.
The 11th-placed Citizens have home advantage at a venue they seldom play at but do well at. That should give them the edge over basement dwellers Chippa, provided they play the attacking brand of football they’ve become renowned for.
But this hasn’t been the case for the previous two games, both of which ended goalless.
Put that down to coach Jan Olde Riekerink opting for a defensive approach in a bid to stem the flow of goals into the back of their net. He’s gone with a 4-3-3 formation with the middle men more often than not in holding roles, and this has limited the usual high volume of forays into enemy territory.