Thami Mkhize wants Cape Town City to do well. Photo: Bertram Malgas/BackpagePix

It will be disappointing if Cape Town City fail to end their PSL campaign on a winning note, says captain Thami Mkhize. Fourth-placed City flew to the Limpopo Province early this morning and tackle second-from-bottom Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium tomorrow (3pm kickoff).

“We’ve had a good season and can finish third ahead of incumbents Wits on goal difference if they lose away to Golden Arrows and we come away with the three points against an opponent desperate for the points to avoid relegation,” said Mkhize. “They will be a difficult side to crack open in front of their partisan supporters. We’ve studied what they do well and must execute our game plan to the tee to end up on the right side of the result.”

The Bafana Bafana right-back has led from the front all season and if his teammates can match his passion and work ethic, then a win should be easy pickings.

Then again, the Citizens haven’t exactly performed at the peak of their powers when playing against teams in the bottom half of the league standings, because if they had seen off the likes of Highlands Park, Chippa United, Baroka FC and AmaZulu, they would have gone very close to claiming a maiden title that seems to be heading the way of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

City will be without the services of suspended winger Craig Martin and influential midfielder Thato Mokeke, both picking up a fourth yellow card against Orlando Pirates last week.

Strikers Kermit Erasmus and Siphelele Mthembu have been goal-shy of late and need to score a goal or two to help City’s cause. Mike de Bruyn

Cape Times