City showed character against Wits









Cape Town City used the notorious Cape Doctor to good effect to stave off the challenge of Wits and claim a 2-0 victory at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Cape Town City used the notorious Cape Doctor to good effect to stave off the challenge of Wits and claim a 2-0 victory at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. City’s fourth victory from 19 outings takes their points tally to 20, but they remain in 12th place on the PSL standings. Wits, who surrendered a seven-game unbeaten run on the road, remain fourth on 30, 12 shy of log leaders Kaizer Chiefs but with three games in hand over Amakhosi. City were no match for the south-easter at their backs in the first half. A number of their players surrendered possession way too easily which handed the advantage to the Clever Boys, who blew their goal-scoring chances, two in the opening five minutes. The roles were reversed in the second half, but City made the most of their opportunities to score twice through striker Kermit Erasmus and wing Craig Martin. Erasmus scored his eighth goal of the season after being in the right place at the right time to stab the ball past Wits goalkeeper Ricardo Goss after defender Taariq Fielies’ effort had deflected into his path off the left-hand upright.

“We showed character in a very difficult game,” said Erasmus. “We showed the determination and came out tops. It’s nice to score again after coming through a tough challenge injury wise. The important thing is we got three points.”

Martin doubled the advantage in the closing stages after receiving a defence-splitting pass from wing Bradley Ralani.

Midfielder Thabo Nodada missed a penalty after captain Thami Mkhize was brought down in the box. Play was held up for several minutes after a host of Wits players surrounded referee Masixole Bambiso. Maybe that played a part in Nodada missing his chance as his low shot was easily saved.

But, it was a commanding 45-minute display from a team that has struggled all season long. For City coach Jan Olde Riekerink, it was a second win in eight games to go with three draws and three losses.

“We dominated our opponents and deserved to win,” Olde Riekerink said. “We created chances and that’s what I want to see from my players. They played well after we regrouped.”

Mike de Bruyn