City’s fourth victory from 19 outings takes their points tally to 20, but they remain in 12th place on the PSL standings. Wits, who surrendered a seven-game unbeaten run on the road, remain fourth on 30, 12 shy of log leaders Kaizer Chiefs but with three games in hand over Amakhosi.
City were no match for the south-easter at their backs in the first half. A number of their players surrendered possession way too easily which handed the advantage to the Clever Boys, who blew their goal-scoring chances, two in the opening five minutes.
The roles were reversed in the second half, but City made the most of their opportunities to score twice through striker Kermit Erasmus and wing Craig Martin.
Erasmus scored his eighth goal of the season after being in the right place at the right time to stab the ball past Wits goalkeeper Ricardo Goss after defender Taariq Fielies’ effort had deflected into his path off the left-hand upright.