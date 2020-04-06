City targeting top eight despite dismal campaign to date

CAPE TOWN – Benni McCarthy began his third season as head coach of Cape Town City with his strongest squad yet and would have fancied the club’s chances of lifting a first Premiership title to add to the two cup crowns won in 2016 and 2018. Things would go south for the former Bafana Bafana great when, after nine league games and a solitary win over cross-town rivals Stellenbosch FC, he was fired. Club chairman John Comitis roped in one-time former Ajax Amsterdam assistant coach Jan Olde Riekerink to turn around the club’s fortunes. The Dutchman adopted a hard-nose approach from the get-go, which didn’t go down well with players who had become accustomed to McCarthy’s laid-back demeanour on the training ground. Their season so far

It has been a dismal campaign so far for the Capetonians with a paltry six victories from 23 matches, eight of which were lost.

It tallies up to a 27-point haul from a possible 66.

And let’s not forget to mention exits at the first hurdle in all three cup competitions, one with City as the defending MTN8 champions.

Four log points in the kitty from the first two league games became eight after nine, resulting in McCarthy’s demise after two years and four months at the helm.

Johannes Olde Riekerink has done little to remedy City’s situation. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky BackpagePix

The coach

Olde Riekerink thought he could go it alone early on in his tenure. It was his way or the highway and he had the backing of club chairman Comitis.

But he has become more flexible and had to understand the local culture rather than try and peg the players on the Dutch way.

He’s turning to his technical staff for advice now and buried the sergeant major mentality on the training ground that rubbed the majority of the squad up the wrong way.

He’s all about keeping possession and opted for a 4-3-3 formation. His first four games in the dugout - he missed the first two matches while he awaited his work permit - delivered no goals and no wins. His record to date is four wins, four draws and four losses.

What they’ve done right

City have started to play like the team of old, one that produced flair that pleased the fans.

The likes of Bradley Ralani, Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche have led the way.

Just a pity about star striker Kermit Erasmus and his niggles that have kept him off the field at a time when his presence was sorely needed.

The introduction of cash bonuses for wins has had the desired result; three wins recorded from the last five games.

The 2-0 home victory over Bidvest Wits came at a time of crisis and then to beat Bloemfontein Celtic 2-0 last time out bodes well for a top-eight finish.

Let’s not forget that City were at the bottom of the standings and flirting with relegation.

What they’ve done wrong

Too many soft goals conceded, limited goal-scoring opportunities and being win-shy on the road are the reasons the Citizens find themselves in 10th place in the standings, a whopping 21 points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

And just a couple of signings were made during the January transfer window.

There was talk of a top striker being signed, but that never materialised. And why no call for a classy central defender or two with the last line thin on numbers due to injuries to key players?

Captain Thami Mkhize should have been rested at some stage as the right-back was bothered by a troublesome ankle, but this didn’t happen until he couldn’t carry on any more.

Bradley Ralani is a nose in front of utility defender Edmilson Dove. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Key player

A tough one to call with left-winger Ralani a nose in front of utility defender Edmilson Dove.

Ralani, pictured left, has scored three goals and provided eight assists, placing him top of the pops along with Lebogang Mayama of Chiefs. Like Dove, he gives it his all in every game and his speed, movement and interlinking in the score zone makes him a lively threat for opposition defences.

Why the 32-year-old part is not part of the national squad is a conundrum he’s trying to figure out.

Remaining matches

Home:

v Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United

Away:

Baroka FC, Stellenbosch FC, Golden Arrows, Highlands Park

Last 5 games:

WLDWW

Mike de Bruyn