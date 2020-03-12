Clever Boys get back on the winning trail

DURBAN - Bafana Bafana left-back Sifiso Hlanti is not bothered by the statements made by his coach Gavin Hunt when he slammed him for his performances this season. That much was evident on Tuesday night as Hlanti produced a solid performance to help the Clever Boys beat Black Leopards 1-0 in an Absa Premiership clash. Last week when Wits lost 2-0 to SuperSport United a livid Hunt singled out Hlanti for criticism, the coach lamenting the fact that both goals were scored from the Bafana left-back’s side of the field, and went on to suggest that Hlanti had been costing the team all season. The coach was singing a different tune on Tuesday however, as he praises his team: “We had a bit of a blip last week. But the players are giving me everything, everyday and every game. I cannot fault the players.” Hlanti’s agent Sizwe Ntshangase had made it clear that his client was not distracted by Hunt’s harsh words.

“We heard the coach after the game against SuperSport. I spoke to Sifiso and everything is good. That won’t affect him. He is a very strong person mentally.

“He will continue to work hard and there’s no bad blood between the two. What happened was never discussed after the game,” Ntshangase explained.

The Newcastle-born defender has made the left-back position his own in the Bafana set-up.

He was impenetrable for Bafana last year in the Africa Cup of Nations

“I haven’t attempted to get hold of Hunt. I don’t see any need. What happened, happened in one game. Let us wait and see what will happen in the next games.

"It does happen that to one has a bad day at the office. Maybe, it was one for Sifiso but that doesn’t make him a bad player.

"He will bounce back. I don’t even see this affecting him in the national team,” he added.

Hlanti is expected to start again at left-back when Wits takes on Real Kings in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup tomorrow at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont at 8pm.

“Sifiso is still happy at Wits. He still has a contract for the next two years. For now, he has no intention of leaving the club,” Ntshangase elaborated.





The Mercury