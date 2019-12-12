DURBAN – Bidvest Wits are untouchable away from home and they proved on Thursday night when they smashed Lamontville Golden Arrows' unbeaten run at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont.
The Clever Boys emerge as 1-0 victors and jumped from 9th to 5th on the log. Wits have been on fire on the road.
They haven't tasted defeat away from home. The former league champions have defeated AmaZulu, Polokwane City and Chippa United. Arrows were casualties last night. The only team to have denied Wits the maximum points is Highlands Park. Even the Lions of North couldn't beat them instead they shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate.
Wits still have a long way to go to catch Chiefs at the summit of the log. They are now 15 points behind the log leaders, Amakhosi who have acquired 34 points. Chiefs have 13 games though while Wits are on nine matches. They are behind the schedule because of their commitment in the Caf Confederation Cup.
Our #TheCleverBoys starting XI v Arrows tonight: Goss; Hlanti, Mkhwanazi, Hlatshwayo, Macheke; Hotto, Alexander, Monare, Doutie; Motupa, Pelembe. Kick-off at 18:00. pic.twitter.com/l3PfxJII88— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) December 12, 2019