Co-coaching strategy will only work at Sundowns, says Muhsin Ertugral

Johannesburg — The strategy of appointing co-coaches will only work for Mamelodi Sundowns, and not the rest of their rivals who are following suit. That is the view of renowned coach Muhsin Ertugral, who lamented the rest of the clubs that are trying to copy the coaching model of the 12-time champions.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rewind back to the 2005/2006 season, the Brazilians appointed Neil Tovey and Miguel Angel Gamodi as co-coaches. The duo went on to win the league title that season. 14 years later, Sundowns returned to the same philosophy, appointing Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena as co-coches after the departure of Pitso Mosimane. The duo – with the help of senior coach Steve Komphela – didn’t disappoint, winning four trophies in two seasons, including back-to-back titles.

However, some of their counterparts in local football have tried to follow in the same route, including their bitter rivals Orlando Pirates last season. The appointment of Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi left the Buccaneers’ camp with a bitter pill to swallow as they lost out on all the trophies last season. Out in Pietermaritzburg, Royal AM have adopted the co-coaching strategy ahead of the new season, appointing Dan Malesela, Khabo Zondo and Abram Nteo as joint coaches.

Story continues below Advertisement

But Ertugral, whose coaching career has spanned for decades, believes the co-coaching strategy will only work for reigning local champions. “You can’t copy that. Sundowns have a unique story. And it has become a successful story for years now. So, to copy that it’s going to be difficult,” Ertugral said. “You can’t copy coaching and responsibilities by just putting coaches together. It won’t work. I think for Sundowns it’s been a very unique story.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Mngqithi and Mokwena are accustomed to Sundowns’ way of doing things, given the fact that they were Mosimane’s assistants before they were promoted as co-coaches. And that’s why it wasn’t difficult for them to fill in the void left by Mosimane who had left the jersey in a better place after winning 11 trophies, including five titles, during his reign. Sundowns’ winning mantra has also made it relatively easy for the club management to support the coaches with quality signings over the years.

Story continues below Advertisement

Albeit being quiet in the ongoing transfer window, Bafana Bafana duo Ronwen Williams and Sipho Mbule, who were signed from rivals SuperSport United, didn’t come cheap. “The environment has to give an opportunity to the egos as well because everyone is a leader. And that has made Sundowns very successful,” Ertugral added. “But you can’t copy that. That Sundowns have been successful with three coaches doesn’t mean other clubs will be as equally successful.”

The Brazilians' sheer dominance in local football has seen them setting their sights on conquering Africa yet again after being crowned continental kings in 2016. Last season they came short, crashing out in the quarter-final. But the coaching trio will believe that they can go all the way this season. After all, they’ve made little changes to the squad. A feat that will give them more stability and continuation come the 2021/2022 season of continental football.