Coastal FC dominate Dinaledi in Compact Cup semi-final

Durban - Coastal FC became the first team to qualify for the DSTV Compact Cup final following a dominating victory in the first semi-final against Dinaledi which was held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon. Ashley Du Preez put the Coastal FC ahead in the eighth minute, taking advantage of some slack defending from Dinaledi. Evidence Makgopa initially punished Dinaledi’s poor defending before seeing his shot saved by Ricardo Goss.

However, Goss’ save ended up rebounding into the path of Du Preez who made no mistake in tucking the ball into the net. Makgopa dearly doubled the lead for Coastal FC just before the 30 minute mark. His long-range shot had Goss beaten as he was only denied by the post. Coastal FC eventually doubled their lead after 35 minutes through Taariq Fielies. The Cape Town City defender again capitalized from some slack defending by Dinaledi. His initial shot was blocked by a defender before his second sailed past a confused Goss.

Due to the manner in which he recycled possession effectively and prevented Dinaledi from churning out clear-cut opportunities, Cape Town City's Fielies was deservedly awarded the man of the match award. Gaston Sirino spurned a chance to bring back Dinaledi into the game in the 53rd minute as his poor penalty kick was saved by Coastal goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke. Dinaledi were awarded the spot-kick following a rookie defensive error from Athenkosi Mcaba which earned the youngster a booking.

Coastal FC wrapped up the game by the 68th minute as Luphumlo Sifunba hit a clean strike from outside the box which went beyond Dinaledi’s substitute goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse. Dinaledi made a lot of mistakes and appeared to suffer from lapses of concentration as happened when Robyn Johannes earned a red-card. Some had concerns about the Compact Cup and Dinaledi appeared to personify the critiques as their approach to the game was half-hearted.

Coastal United book their spot in the final of the #DStvCompactCup with a 3-0 win against Dinaledi 🟨



How good was this finish from teenager Luphumlo Sifumba 👏 pic.twitter.com/ag4Z0RyXWX — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 22, 2022 However, one of the positives from the tournament is that it gives youngsters such as goalscorer Sifumba opportunities. Sifumba’s goal proved that he does have the confidence to play at the highest level which may motivate Cape Town City to give him opportunities in future.