Comitis has 'no doubt' that Nodada will end up in Europe

DURBAN - Cape Town City are preparing themselves for the fact that their star midfielder Thabo Nodada will soon be enticed by a move to Europe. “Thabo has been fully fit all season. He is extremely talented and we have no doubt that within a very short period of time, we will be getting a lot of requests and inquiries about him,” City boss John Comitis told IOL Sport. “If the timing is right and that works between him and us, he will move. I have no doubt he is going to end up there (in Europe). That’s what he wants.” Nodada has been superb in midfield for City. The Citizens have produced quite a bit of talent for the overseas market, with Gift Links one of the best known recent exports. Links is currently in Denmark. He followed in the footsteps of Lebogang Manyama and Ayanda Patosi, who all left City for greener pastures overseas.

That is a trend that is set to continue at City for many years to come.

“There’s no doubt that we will continue to give players an opportunity to develop their talent overseas,” Comitis added.

“We have a very good technical team. We select our players exclusively with certain characteristics for on and off the field.”

In City’s short existence, they have won MTN8 trophy and the Telkom Knockout title, and they have been coached by two Bafana Bafana legends in Benni McCarthy and Eric Tinkler.

Regarding the suspension of football due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Comitis said: “We are not back at training. Players are doing exercises. There’s programmes for them to follow. We are waiting for the Premier Soccer League to give us the green light to go back.”



