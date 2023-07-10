Kaizer Chiefs only have themselves to blame regarding the Khama Billiat fiasco.
On Saturday, the club released a statement saying that they had offered Billiat a new deal after his contract expired on June 30, but he was yet to sign.
To make things worse, the Zimbabwean was nowhere to be found as he didn’t report for pre-season training with the rest of the squad, with his last visit to Naturena being on June 29.
Granted, Chiefs have every right to be concerned about Billiat’s wellbeing, but they should have also read between the lines that maybe he doesn’t want to be found – if he is safe wherever he is.
This could be because he is still considering his options, especially if the new deal means he has to take a pay cut, or he has cut ties with Amakhosi and is searching for a new club.
Chiefs could have avoided this matter for getting this far, though, if they had done the noble thing from the outset and released him when his contract ended given that he was no longer useful.
Last season Billiat spent more time in the medical room nursing injuries than on the pitch after making only 12 appearances across all competitions and registering three assists.
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. In his five-year spell at the club, Billiat failed to replicate his scintillating Mamelodi Sundowns form, registering 24 goals and 29 assists in 125 appearances.
It wasn’t only on the pitch that he failed to have any influence as there’s been no talk of him guiding the youngsters at the club, unlike Keagan Dolly who sometimes neglected his own game for the betterment of others.
With Chiefs starting a new chapter under coach Molefi Ntseki next season, where is Billiat going to fit in the structure? Is he going to accept ‘being another player’ when fully fit?
Chiefs have made seven signings so far this winter, including experienced leaders Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango, and explosive players such as Edson Castillo and Pule Mmmodi.
That’s why Chiefs should make sure Billiat is safe, wherever he is, but not offer him a new deal.
If they force him to come back they run the risk of having an unhappy player at camp which could disrupt the adaptation of the new players and Ntseki’s dressing room, which will need to be calm at all times.
