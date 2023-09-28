COMMENT: PSL is in desperate need of VAR

It is sickening that matches can be decided by wrong refereeing calls, or the lack of correct ones, in modernday football. On Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns played against Kaizer Chiefs in front of a capacity crowd and the match should have been a good advertisement for the game in Mzansi.

Instead, controversy marred the clash because the referee messed up and it could be argued that it changed the outcome of the encounter. Sundowns won 2-1 but TV replays showed the result could have been different and it increases the urgency of using the video assistant referee (VAR) system for domestic matches. Sundowns’ first goal was scored by Peter Shalulile, who was allowed to infringe the laws of the game. The Namibian had taken up a position in the centre circle when he should have been outside the centre circle for the kick-off.

Despite the infringement, Shalulile scored a goal seconds later and the referee failed to blow up for the infringement. The most talked about incident, however, occurred in added time when Sundowns’ new signing Thapelo Maseko appeared to have kicked Mduduzi Mdantsane as he attempted to win the ball. The referee failed to blow for infringement and instead waved play on.

Had the referee awarded Chiefs the penalty and they scored, the outcome would have seen them advance to the MTN8 final instead. During the recent midweek Premiership match, Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams brought down Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa, who would have had a clear shot at the posts if he was not stopped. Williams had sensed the danger and came well out of his penalty area to check Lepasa.

This foul would have resulted in a penalty try if it was rugby. Instead, the referee leniently waved a yellow card instead of a red one and the Sundowns goalkeeper remained in the game. On Monday night, AmaZulu were denied a penalty in their match against Polokwane City. In the 35th minute, Polokwane goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga took a short goal kick to his teammate Bulelani Nikani, who was still in the 18-yard box. Nikani stopped the ball with his hand because he believed his goalkeeper had passed the ball for him to take a free kick. When he heard the cries of AmaZulu players appealing for a hand-ball, he carried on playing and the referee and match officials failed to react.

These are just a few examples of rank poor decisions which could very likely have changed the outcome of matches. The latest from Safa’s referees’ committee chairperson Victor Gomes is that the federation is looking to implement VAR in the Nedbank Cup final, although he stressed that it would be a long time before the system will be available for all matches. Gomes said that a review committee looks at all the cases when there is video evidence that shows that an error took place.

When referees are at fault, they have been sanctioned. “We are now sending officials to lower leagues and have them supervised and monitored so that when they come back, they are better and have more of an understanding.” VAR, however, cannot come fast enough to the South African game.