Crazy week ahead for Mamelodi Sundowns with Caf Champions League focus

They may have the DStv Premiership title all but wrapped up, but Mamelodi Sundowns will have a rather busy week coming up with three matches in seven days. Two of those games are league encounters, with the all-important Caf Championship League clash in the middle just for good measure.

First up for Sundowns, is a tricky test against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Tuesday evening. While they may be hurtling towards the league title with a 10-point lead and three games in hand, Sundowns face a stern test against Sekhukhune. Sekhukhune have not lost in the league this year, and though they’ve drawn three of their last four Premiership matches, they are certainly flying high. Much for Sekhukhune to play for In fact, with their 39 points from 24 matches, Sekhukhune are just one point off third-placed Orlando Pirates.

Given the number of games they’re playing over the next few days, Sundowns could also rest some of their first choice players for Tuesday’s match - which could make it even more difficult for the hosts to live up to their favourites tag. The main focus for Sundowns will likely be their Champions League semi-final second leg clash against Esperance in Pretoria on Friday. The Tunisians hosted the first leg over the weekend and ran out 1-0 winners, and will make their way to South Africa buoyed by that result.