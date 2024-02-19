Crisis club Moroka Swallows and Steve Komphela part ways

Crisis-hit Moroka Swallows on Monday announced they had parted ways with head coach Steve Komphela. Komphela leaving the club comes as the club go through financial problems, and after he lifted the lid on the ongoing player strike.

#MorokaSwallows pic.twitter.com/HbIXt5HfWh — Moroka SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) February 19, 2024 As a result of the strike, a number of players, including Andile Jali, have had their contracts cancelled. “Moroka Swallows FC and coach Steve have agreed to a mutual separation,” Swallows said in a statement on their social media channels.

“This comes after several discussions between both parties, where it was ultimately agreed that it would be in the best interest of both the club and coach Steve to separate at this stage. “There remains a mutual respect between both parties and the decision to separate is one both parties have welcomed. The club wishes coach Steve all the best in his future endeavours, and we are grateful for the contributions he has made to the club. “Coach Steve has expressed gratitude to the club and has wished us well.”

Komphela was absent from the bench as the club lost to Polokwane City on the weekend. Explaining the reason why he was absent, Komphela said no one at the club had been in touch with him in the resumption to the league returning after a brief break. “Elasto [Kapowezha], the team manager, is in charge and communicates with players and never with me. I know nothing about all the decisions taken from December 27,” Komphela was quoted by the SABC.

“The last time I heard from the front office was when Mr [Swallows official Sipho] Xulu communicated with me on January 12 that he was instructed to postpone the preseason resumption that was scheduled for January 15. “It’s 15 days past that date and I never got any communication as promised and that’s why I was not at training.” Komphela, who previously worked with Mamelodi Sundowns, and as head coach of various other clubs including Kaizer Chiefs, only joined Swallows at the beginning of this season in what was a surprising move.