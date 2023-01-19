Criticism brings out the best in me ... under fire Itumeleng Khune in defiant mood

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has been around the block long enough to know that criticism is part and parcel of the game, and that’s why he has to soldier on. Chiefs have endured an underwhelming start to the new year, so much so that they have fallen behind in the Premiership title race after dropping six points.

Those two defeats were humbling for Amakhosi, who had won-back-to-back matches, as they faced opponents they were expected to beat.

Chiefs lost to Sekhukhune United, who are still finding their mojo under new coach Brandon Truter, and AmaZulu who have struggled for consistency. Chiefs' loss to AmaZulu was even more humiliating as the scoreline read 4-0 after the final whistle, thanks to lacklustre performances and silly mistakes. Khune was one of the culprits that cost Chiefs three points as he failed to clear a back pass from Edmilson Dove, allowing Junior Dion to slot home.

But speaking ahead of their crunch clash at home to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, the Chiefs goalie said criticism makes him stronger. "I think to be quite fair; football is a team sport. And yes when the team isn't doing well, certain individuals will be labelled and be given names," Khune said. “But that's what brings the best out of me as an individual. As a leader, I can't run away from the situation we're facing (of losing two matches in a row).

“With situations like this, I must rise. One game doesn't define an individual. I've played for over two decades and been called names. But I bounced back."

Sundowns are enjoying a purple patch under coach Rhulani Mokwena as they've won their last 11 games in a row. So with Chiefs blowing hot and cold, they are tipped to wear the underdog tag at FNB Stadium on Saturday. But Khune is not worried about that feat. "I don't think being given the underdog tag will affect our preparations. We urge our fans to rally behind us. Without them we're nothing,” Khune said.