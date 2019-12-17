JOHANNESBURG - A visibly disappointed Eric Tinkler revealed that he first has to pick himself up before he can motivate his Maritzburg United players to bounce back from their Telkom Knockout final defeat so that they finish strong in the league.
The Team of Choice looked set to collect their first trophy in the club’s history following their dominant display in the first half against Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
However, the Brazilians bounced back to win 2-1 and continue Maritzburg’s wait for their first trophy.
It was remarkable that the Team of Choice reached the cup final six months after securing their premier division status through the play-offs.
The disappointment of losing their second cup final in two seasons could be a psychologically challenging situation if not handled right.