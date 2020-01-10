It has been an eventful six months for Chiefs, rising to prominence of being title contenders after occupying the summit of the league standings for the better part of this season, where they have bagged 38 points after 16 matches.
On Wednesday, Chiefs continued to crack the whip on their opponents; this time hammering Da Gama’s Highlands 3-0 at a packed FNB Stadium, where Amakhosi’s faithful, legends and chairman, Kaizer “Chincha Guluva” Motaung had also gathered to celebrate the club’s 50th anniversary, which was on Tuesday.
While Chiefs mopped the floor with the Lions of North on the field, Da Gama was sober in his post-match analysis and how far his opponents have come as a brand.
“First and foremost, I think that you’ve got to say congratulations to Kaizer Chiefs. This (the 50th) is a historic moment. And I think for myself as a South African, and a football person, throughout all my life of having played and coached against Chiefs, it was an honour being in the ring against them today,” Da Gama said.