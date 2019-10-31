The official failed to flag Tshegofatso Mabasa who was offside when Linda Mntambo played the ball to the striker. The late goal deflated the Lions of the North’s spirits, going down controversially 1-0 at Makhulong Stadium.
On Saturday, at the same venue, Highlands were denied a legitimate goal when another assistant referee incorrectly flagged Peter Shalulile offside. However Highlands still beat Chippa United 2-0. The mistake against Pirates left Da Gama distraught as his team was 10 minutes away from securing a point.
“First and foremost, it was 3m offside,” Da Gama said. “They showed it there (on the TV monitor during the post-match interview). The whole world saw it. And it is the very same linesman who in the first half, Pirates heads the ball and he signals for offside (against my player when Highlands didn’t have the last pass). When I confront him at half-time, he says that it was a mistake. I mean, please guys.
“Let’s not take anything from Pirates. Congratulations to them. They played well and I think that the other linesman and the referee were very good. They did a very good job.