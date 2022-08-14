Daine Klate's Chippa in smash-and-grab win over wasteful Pirates

Cape Town — Abdi Banda, the Tanzanian international, pulled off a smash-and-grab 1-0 win for Chippa United over dominant Orlando Pirates with a late match-winning header in the DStv Premiership clash at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The outcome marked a first Premiership win for Chippa this season and a first career win for new coach Daine Klate, a former Pirates player.

In the dying minutes, there was high drama as Pirates fought valiantly for the equaliser after Chippa battled to clear a threatening corner after the ball bounced a few times in a goalmouth melee. The teams were running out for their third matches in eight days in chilly Soweto, and visiting Chippa were looking for their first taste of victory in this campaign. Pirates brought back Deon Hotto, who surprisingly was dropped in the midweek clash against Stellies. Hotto, the Namibia international was effective as a wing-back in early play after enjoying some penetrative runs down the left flank. He was joined by Thabiso Monyane, Thabang Monare and Vincent Pule in the run-on XI.

Straight from the start, Pirates were looking to instil a high press and tempo and Chippa spent most of the first half keeping their lines intact. Often, they looked vulnerable but averted damage by the time referee Philangenkosi Khumalo sounded the whistle for the halftime break. With Pirates enjoying a lion's share of possession, their pressure earned them five corners in the opening 30 minutes but were unable to use the deadball plays to their advantage. Often, Pirates chose Kwame Peprah, the Ghanaian striker, was the target but Chippa's defence gave him little chance to manoeuvre. It was Peprah's first appearance in the starting XI.

After play wound towards the end of the first half, Pirates managed several threatening runs deep into Chippa's half and this was the cue for the home side’s supporters to burst song louder than ever. The Chippa defence managed to hold out as they covered spaces well in the striking zone and Pirates were left trying to hit the target from range, and often from acutely angled positions. At times, the ball flew across the Chippa goalmouth, but Pirates' attackers were well out of position. Close to halftime, Chippa had a gilt-edged scoring chance, but Pirates' Ghanaian keeper Richard Ofori parried a shot on goal by Diego Appollis, the Chippa United striker, after excellent build-up work by midfielder Siphelele Luthuli.

When second-half play started Pirates imposed themselves on the match and by the hour mark, they were enjoying a whopping 67% advantage. It was turning out to be an afternoon of unrewarding toil as the Pirates attackers garnered a sustained chorus of the oohs and ahs from the Orlando faithful, as one scoring chance after the other went awry. Next up for Pirates will be Royal AM on Wednesday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. On Saturday, the victorious Chippa will face Maritzburg City at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

