Defence triumph over attack as AmaZulu and Baroka play to a goalless stalemate

CAPE TOWN – AmaZulu and Baroka played to a goalless draw in their PSL clash on Saturday afternoon. With this outcome, the relegation axe will continue to loom large over these two struggling teams who are marooned at the bottom of the log. This basement battle started at a fast pace and a bit too pacey for the teams to make an impact on their early raids into opposition territory. Their cause was not helped by a 70% passing accuracy rate which explained by teams were not able to sustain their pressure spells. There was also the matter of disruptive mistimed tackles which kept match officials on their toes. The best scoring chances in the opening 30 minutes came via free-kicks but teams did not manage to capitalise.

AmaZulu were awarded a ninth-minute free-kick out wide and on the fringe of Baroka's penalty area. AmaZulu leftback Tsepo Masilela stalked into the firing line unmarked but his header attempt flew wide of posts. AmaZulu had another free-kick in the 24th minute but they made a hash of the set-piece.

Baroka's 14th minute free-kick, just outside the AmaZulu penalty area, was struck by Gerald Phiri. His effort ricocheted off the AmaZulu defence for a corner which was easily cleared.

The goalkeepers Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka) and Neil Boshoff (AmaZulu) were hardly ever called into action in the first-half play. However, Boshoff did make a fine save in the 32nd minute after his supporting defence failed to contain a Baroka threat out wide on the left flank.

AmaZulu won the first-half corner count 4-1 and despite a 55% territorial advantage were unable to break the stalemate in the opening stanza.

Striker Sphesihle Maduna looked set to draw first blood for AmaZulu, nine minutes into the second half. After he was set free down the right flank, he lacked support in the striking zone and in desperation his parting shot flew into the side rigging of Baroka's goalpost.

Both sets of the defences were far more structured in the second half, and that ensured a fair degree of rearguard stability. Clearcut scoring chances were far and few between.

In the six minutes extra time passage of play, both defences suddenly appeared vulnerable as teams made a desperate attempt to land the winner. During this phase, Baroka looked the likelier to score.

The 1-all draw means that the teams will add a solitary match point to move on to 24 points after 25 games and will remain in a shared second-last place on the Premiership table.

IOL Sport