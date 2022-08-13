Dejected Orlando Pirates look to bounce back against Chippa United

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates return to their home patch and will look to get back to winning ways when they host a struggling Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday at 3pm. The Buccaneers began their season in impressive fashion on match day one but a draw against Stellenbosch last time has thrown a few questions at the Sea Robbers, questions they're looking to answer with victory against the Chilli Boys.

Nkosinathi Sibisi, one of a few players recruited in the off-season seems set to be a part of the club's plans under new coach Jose Riveiro. The Durban-born man scored his first Pirates' goal in their last match, but admitted their previous game has lit a fire in their belly as they're determined to claim victory. “It’s really important that we get three points on Sunday. We’re playing at home at Orlando Stadium and if we can add a win to the point we got away from home, we’ll be able to find ourselves in a good position," he told the club's media department.

Daine Klate, a former Pirate's old boy himself has been exposed to a dose of reality in the opening two games of his senior management career, an emphatic defeat to Royal AM the reality check that may prove important moving forward. The Chilli Boys survived the drop by the skin of their teeth last season, avoiding relegation on the final day of the season. The Gqebera-based club, much like the previous campaign, have reconstructed a totally new squad with Klate appointed to lead them to a decent finishing position. Meanwhile at the Mbombela Stadium, Gavin Hunt's SuperSport United will visit a buoyant TS Galaxy side still searching for his first victory since making a sentimental return to the Pretoria-based club.

Matsatsantsa have conceded three goals in their opening two games, their defeat to AmaZulu last time out a testament to how much work Hunt needs to do to mould a fairly young squad into consistent competitors. Their opponents Galaxy will still be smelling blood after slaying a fellow Pretoria giant in Mamelodi Sundowns in their previous match. The Rockets will head into this match with their confidence through the roof following an impressive performance at Loftus. The Mpumalanga-based side have never won against SuperSport in four previous attempts, but will look to repeat their midweek heroics when the two sides clash on Sunday at 5:30 pm.

