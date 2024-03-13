Mamelodi Sundowns stretched their unbeaten DStv Premiership run to 42 matches over two seasons by drawing 1-1 with SuperSport United on Tuesday in a Pretoria derby. Both goals came within four minutes during the first half with Teboho Mokoena putting hosts Sundowns ahead and Bradley Grobler equalising at Loftus Versveld stadium.

South Africa midfielder Mokoena gave the runaway league leaders a 30th-minute lead with a shot from outside the area. Respect 🙌



Teboho Mokoena hasn't forgotten the people that gave him his break 💪#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/o9RLsVMpYz — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 12, 2024

Veteran Grobler then took advantage of being unmarked at the far post to side-foot the ball into the net after a free-kick eluded several defenders. After a high-tempo opening half, the pace dropped after the break with Sundowns dominating possession but lacking their usual sharpness in the attacking third. "It was a difficult match for us," said Mokoena, who did not celebrate his goal out of respect for former club SuperSport.

“I have to give respect to SuperSport. I’m grateful to Stan Matthews for giving me the opportunity.”

Seeking a seventh straight Premiership title, Sundowns are 13 points ahead of Orlando Pirates and SuperSport and have two matches in hand. SuperSport were the last club to defeat Sundowns in the richest national championship in Africa, winning 2-1 in September 2022. Meanwhile, Sundowns were paired with Young Africans of Tanzania when the CAF Champions League quarter-finals draw was made in Cairo on Tuesday.