Dillan Solomons penalty helps Kaizer Chiefs see off Richards Bay in Durban

Durban — New boy Dillan Solomons was the hero for Kaizer Chiefs as he slotted the winning goal via the penalty spot in their DStv Premiership game against Richards Bay FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night. Arthur Zwane’s Kaizer Chiefs played with 10 men for 60 minutes after Yusuf Maart was given his marching orders for a wild challenge half-an-hour into the game.

Solomons slotted his first goal for Chiefs through a penalty kick after Kgaogelo Sekgota was clipped from behind by Richards Bay's Sbusiso Mthethwa. The 25 year old's effort was enough for Amakhosi to triumph, and in the process handed Richards Bay their first loss of the season. Brandon Peterson made his first start of the 2022/2023 season with Bruce Bvuma dropping to the bench following an unconvincing display against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The visitors, Richards Bay, had begun the campaign in remarkable fashion, managing seven out of a possible nine points in the opening three games, and coach Pitso Dladla rewarded his men by making just one injury enforced change for this encounter. Amakhosi's intentions were to lift themselves from 12th in the league and they began the game with serious intent as they dictated play and tempo, although with a few scary moments at the back between defenders and the goalkeeper. The Glamour Boys showed a character that hasn't been associated with them in recent years as they stuck to their guns and looked more dangerous than Richards Bay in the second half and made up for the loss of one man in work rate and exquisite positional play.

Chiefs will take a journey to the Western Cape for a clash with Cape Town City on Tuesday, while Richards Bay will SuperSport United on Wednesday. In Saturday night’s other game, Frenchman Amadou Soukouna scored in stoppage time as Maritzburg United beat Chippa United at Harry Gwala Stadium in the KZN capital to pick up their first win of the season. Etiosa Ighodaro opened the scoring for the visitors in the 34th minute of the game, while Friday Samu was able to pull one back for John Maduka’s men on the stroke of half time.

The Team of Choice’s win takes them up to 9th on the table, while find themselves in 12th. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport