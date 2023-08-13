Dramatic late Edson Castillo goal sends Kaizer Chiefs into MTN8 semi-finals

Edson Castillo etched his name into the Kaizer Chiefs supporters’ hearts with a stoppage time winner for the Mighty Amakhosi over Cape Town City in a rousing MTN8 quarter-final at Athlone Stadium on Sunday afternoon. With the game deadlocked at 1-1 in the 94th minute, the Venezuelan forward found himself unmarked at the back post to deliver the strike that killed off a gallant City outfit.

RIGHT AT THE DEATH! 🙌



Edson Castillo seals Kazier Chiefs' spot into the semi-finals of the #MTN8 competition 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/d9Frlzb118 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 13, 2023 What local football may lack in quality at times, it certainly makes up in the form of high drama, excitement and passion. And that’s exactly what both these teams delivered in bucketfuls. The conditions were perfect for flowing football, maybe not so the cut-up turf, but both teams delivered high-octane entertainment in this end-to-end MTN8 quarter-final.

It was the home team that struck the first blow in the 23rd minute after absorbing the early pressure from a Chiefs team that looked to unleash their pace forwards long balls over the high-lying City defence from the outset. Veteran defender Marc van Heerden was the unlikeliest of goal scorers, as he silenced the majority of the gold and black in the stands with a header that creeped over the line after Chiefs failed to clear their lines from a corner. Chiefs captain and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen tried to parry the ball back into play, but the linesman on the far side already had his flag signalling that the entire ball had crossed the line.

City had a golden opportunity to double their advantage after good work down the left flank from Colombian forward Juan Camilo Zapata, who whipped the ball into the box where Khanyisa Mayo had made another one of his sniping runs between the two Chiefs central defenders. Unfortunately for the Citizens, the R38-million rated hit-man could convert the chance as he blasted the ball over Petersen’s cross bar. The missed opportunity came back to haunt the hosts almost immediately when Ashley du Preez’s electrifying pace saw him outstrip the defence after a perfectly weighted through ball from former City midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane before cooly slotting the ball between Darren Keet’s legs for the equaliser.

It was Mdantsane’s first start for the Amakhosi since leaving City at the end of last season. With both team’s continuing to cover every blade of the Athlone turf in search of a second goal the second half, the legs began to tire and City coach Eric Tinkler looked towards his bench in search of fresh energy. On came seasoned campaigner Taariq Fielies and new signing Tshegofatso Nyama, who were both getting their first minutes of the new season, for Van Heerden and Camilo Zapata.

Both defenders were immediately called into action after Chiefs Molefi Ntseki coach also ran through his bench to unleash Njabulo Ngcobo, Christian Saile and striker Ranga Chivaviro. The changes almost brought about the Midas touch with Saile enjoying a couple of chances in the final 10 minutes to steal a winner. The Congolese frontman initially had a shot from just inside the box brilliantly kept out by Keet before hitting the post with the time virtually up on the clock. But ultimately it did not matter much with Castillo sending the Chiefs faithful into raptures moments later with the decisive goal.