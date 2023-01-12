Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, January 12, 2023

DStv Premiership pace-setters Sundowns and Richards Bay to face off in Nedbank Cup opening round

Players from all the 32 team during the draw for the 2023 Nedbank Cup

Players from all the 32 team during the draw for the 2023 Nedbank Cup. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 39m ago

Cape Town — DStv Premiership pace-setters Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay FC will face off in the opening round of the 2023 Nedbank Cup after the draw was conducted in Sandton, Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

Several opening-round fixtures will be all-Premiership affairs and Maritzburg United have been pitted against struggling Kaizer Chiefs.

“We are excited to kick off the 16th edition of the Nedbank Cup, a great feat in South African knockout football," said Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive, Marketing and Communications at Nedbank.

"The 2023 season provides yet another opportunity for amateur teams to compete with the best in local football and showcase their talent. As Nedbank, our aim is to continue supporting the growth and development of local football.

"To show our commitment, in collaboration with the 2023 Nedbank Cup winners, we will install our 8th multipurpose sports court in a school and community where the winning club is based.

"Our goal for the sports court is to help develop skills and provide a facility that encourages more participation in football and other sport."

The successful partnership between Nedbank and the PSL has made it possible for the Nedbank Cup to enter its 16th year and land it the crown of being South Africa’s biggest knockout football competition.

“The Nedbank Cup is known for its inspiring stories and giving a platform for raw talent to flourish, and as the PSL, we are excited about what is in store this season," said PSL Acting CEO, Mato Madlala.

"We would like to thank Nedbank for their continued support which has helped us grow and improve the beautiful game over the past 16 years. We are thrilled to welcome the eight clubs from the SAFA divisions who will have a wonderful opportunity to compete against the 24 clubs from the professional ranks.

"We hope that they will add a new dimension to the competition."

The tournament has given an opportunity to many young stars by pitting them against top professionals and has in some instances seen them overcome their 'Goliaths'.

The full Nedbank Cup Round of 32 draw reads:

SuperSport United vs Dondol Stars FC

Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Pretoria Callies

Marumo Gallants vs Magesi FC

FC Blackcross vs Venda Football Academy

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay FC

Cape Town Spurs vs Baroka FC

TS Galaxy vs Amavarara FC

Sekhukhune United vs Liver Brothers

Stellenbosch FC vs Swallows FC

Mpheni Home Defenders vs Clarewood FC

Mkhambathi FC vs Casric Stars

Cape Town City vs Royal AM

Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs

All Stars FC vs Orlando Pirates

Polokwane City vs Chippa United

AmaZulu FC vs Tornado FC

@Herman_Gibbs

IOL Sport

