DStv to sponsor soccer's Premier division in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG – The Premier Soccer League on Thursday – Heritage Day in South Africa - announced that MultiChoice’s DStv has signed a five-year deal to become the new title sponsor of the premier division.

This is a continuation of a vibrant and fruitful partnership between the PSL and the MultiChoice.

DStv is, of course, no stranger to soccer in the country. Over the years the PSL has created stars on the field of play that have brought joy to millions of South Africans. So too has DStv, creating platforms for stars to flourish and entertain.

The company has supported the PSL reserve league, the MultiChoice Diski Challenge, from which star players such as Percy Tau and Lyle Foster have gone on to excel internationally.

For PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza, the establishment of the DStv Premiership is a natural evolution to the relationship and will be a powerful synergy, in what it brings for the football supporters.