DStv to sponsor soccer's Premier division in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG – The Premier Soccer League on Thursday – Heritage Day in South Africa - announced that MultiChoice’s DStv has signed a five-year deal to become the new title sponsor of the premier division.
This is a continuation of a vibrant and fruitful partnership between the PSL and the MultiChoice.
DStv is, of course, no stranger to soccer in the country. Over the years the PSL has created stars on the field of play that have brought joy to millions of South Africans. So too has DStv, creating platforms for stars to flourish and entertain.
The company has supported the PSL reserve league, the MultiChoice Diski Challenge, from which star players such as Percy Tau and Lyle Foster have gone on to excel internationally.
IT'S OFFICIAL:— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) September 24, 2020
Introducing the DStv Premiership#DStvPremiership pic.twitter.com/4jttTdh7t0
For PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza, the establishment of the DStv Premiership is a natural evolution to the relationship and will be a powerful synergy, in what it brings for the football supporters.
“As the PSL continues to innovate with a quest to improve its product, it will have a full backing of DStv, whose offering require an abundance of local content. There is no “them and us,” says Dr Khoza. “We are joined at the hip to produce enhanced consumption of the best product for our deserving supporters.”
MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela believes the deal between DStv and the Premier Soccer League speaks to the essence of who and what the two organisations represent. “The DStv Premiership is the coming together of two brands that connect South Africans emotionally”, says Mawela.
“Whether you are watching the best of local football or the best local entertainment, the passion for both is unmatched.”
Supplied