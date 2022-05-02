Dumisani Zuma suspended again by Kaizer Chiefs, this time for ‘ill discipline’

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs Football Club has issued a statement stating that attacker Dumisani Zuma has been suspended once again. “The club is disappointed to report that Dumsani Zuma has been suspended once again pending an internal disciplinary process,” Chiefs said in an official statement on their social media platforms.

Story continues below Advertisment

Late last year, Zuma was suspended by the club after he was reportedly found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol, while he was injured at the time. After being fully fit, having also gone through the rehabilitation process, the 26-year-old recently returned to the match-day squad and made his first cameo of the season during Chiefs' 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch. Interim coach Arthur Zwane, who recently replaced the sacked Stuart Baxter, believes in Zuma's abilities that he also gave him a run in the losses to Golden Arrows and Cape Town City respectively.

Having scored in the 2-1 defeat to City on Saturday, many pundits reckoned that he had learnt his lesson and he was focusing on football again. However, that was not the case, with Chiefs also disappointed by the turn of events. “Zuma has just returned from a 10-month absence which included him being suspended and undergoing rehabilitation processes,” the club said.

Story continues below Advertisment

“In the turn of events following his return and subsequently scoring in the 1-2 loss to Cape Town City on weekend, Zuma has been found to have transgressed the club’s code of conduct." “As such, the midfielder will not be included in the squad for Tuesday’s match against Marumo Gallants and will be barred from participating in club activities until the disciplinary process is concluded,” the club added. Chiefs will be hoping to snap their four-game losing streak when they host Gallants at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night. The game is scheduled for 7:30pm.

Story continues below Advertisment