Ange Lebahi of Jomo Cosmos challenged by Philani Cele of Royal Eagles during the NFD match at the Makhulong Stadium in March. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – The murmurs are rife that NFD outfit, Royal Eagles are getting dodgy penalties in their quest to gain promotion to the PSL. Eagles are third on the standings with 47 points after 27 games. The KwaZulu-Natal-based team will entertain second placed, Ajax Cape Town at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday in the battle of the heavyweights.

Eagles edged TS Galaxy 1-0 away last weekend thanks to a penalty. It was their 10th penalty of the season.

Eagles general manager James Dlamini rubbished any thoughts that they are bribing referees to award them penalties.

Xolani Mpontshane of Jomo Cosmos challenged by Mphakamiseni Nene of Royal Eagles. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“If people are trying to distract us from our quest to win the league, they are using the wrong tactics because we won’t be intimidated by those allegations. Our focus is on getting promotion. Whatever is being said doesn’t intimidate us.

I was with the team yesterday and we laughed off those allegations. When we lose everyone gets quite, but when we win everybody cries. I don’t know what we did to those who dislikes us,” Dlamini said.

Ajax and Eagles are both on a roll. They are unbeaten in their last five games and will be looking to increase the pressure on leaders Stellenbosch.





The Mercury

Like us on Facebook