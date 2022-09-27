Edmilson Dove living his dream at new club Kaizer Chiefs

Johannesburg - One of Kaizer Chiefs’ latest recruits, Edmilson Dove, is on cloud nine following his dream move to the Soweto giants, a club he fell in love with as a boy. The Mozambican international was handpicked by coach Arthur Zwane who has been entrusted to restore the club to its former glory.

Dove, who also turned out for Cape Town City before, fitted the criteria set by the club as they looked to fill the void at left centre back and also provide backup for a left back slot, that had been occupied by right footer Reeve Frosler for majority of last season. Following a pre-season trial period, Edmilson convinced Zwane of his capabilities, and earned a move back to South Africa and into the Amakhosi squad for the 2022/2023 campaign.

“I was with the national team when I got a call to say I should come here for some days, and I said, ‘why not?’ because to be realistic this is the team I have been supporting since I was young,” he told the club’s media department. “I’m glad that I made some friends when I was still playing for Cape Town City, like Yeye (Reneilwe Letsholonyane) and Shabba (Siphiwe Tshabalala), so for me it was an honour to come here and wear the gold and black, even though it was only for training.

“Luckily, it all went well and that was a proud moment – not only for me, but for my family as well – to be here and to represent such a big club like Kaizer Chiefs.” The 28-year-old utility player recently played his first two matches for the Glamour Boys and was impressive. He expressed his desire to help the club reclaim what he feels is their rightful place at the pinnacle of South African football. Amakhosi are 12th the DStv premiership log after the first quarter.

"Going forward we just have to keep this spirit and confidence and start winning more games because this club deserves to be on top and that’s what we’re looking for,“ he expressed “When we go to games we are looking to win, not only for us but for our families and for every Kaizer Chiefs supporter that goes to the stadium and that watches the game from home.” Amakhosi return to action on Sunday when they welcome AmaZulu to the FNB stadium for an MTN8 semi-final clash (3pm).

