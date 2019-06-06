Hendrick Ekstein of Kaizer Chiefs during the 2019 Nedbank Cup Quarter Final match against Cape Town City. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Hendrick Ekstein is likely to snub an opportunity to ply his trade overseas for a local move. Independent Media has been reliably informed that Ekstein is set to join Orlando Pirates.

The skilful midfielder parted ways with Kaizer Chiefs towards the end of the 2018/9 season.

“Ekstein is on his way to Orlando Pirates. The club is set to announce his arrival in the next few weeks,” a source said.

Pirates have already agreed a deal for the services of Maritzburg United midfielder Fortune Makaringe.

His manager, Palesa Mkhize, was not at liberty to reveal the names of the interested teams.

“There are clubs that we’ve engaged but we are waiting for them to get back to us. I can’t mention the clubs that want to sign the player. At the moment there’s nothing concrete.

"As soon as we’ve started negotiating the money and stuff with the package, then we can disclose the name of the clubs. There’s two clubs that I’ve spoken to. One is local and one is not local," Mkhize explained.

Ekstein’s departure at Amakhosi came as a surprise. He was one of the shinning lights at the club despite Chiefs enduring torrid times.

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein is believed to be on his way to Orlando Pirates, while there is also interest from a European club. Photo: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix

“There’s also interest in Azerbaijan but obviously we want to see if the boy can get the deal locally before we can talk about offers outside the country. He has family and his child is still very young.

Preferably, he will love to stay here. If maybe then we can’t get anything we will entertain the outside (deal). But it will depend on what he gets. If he gets a good deal then he will stay,” she added.

Administrative manager at Pirates, Floyd Mbele, denied that they are interested in Ekstein.

“I don't want to talk about that rubbish. There’s nothing to talk about,” Mbele said.

Mkhize made it clear that there is no bad blood between Amakhosi and Ekstein following his departure.

“He left Chiefs because he was not part of the plans for next season. We must respect the club for their decision.

"They are a big institution and they have been long in this game. They know what they are doing. We have to soldier on and look for another club. We must not feel sorry for ourselves.

We have to be professional and look forward to wherever he is going to go," Mkhize concluded.

The Mercury

