End of an era for Moeneeb Josephs?

Slim Kat’ Josephs but he may still be involved with the club as an assistant coach. DURBAN - AmaZulu will not be renewing the contract of veteran goalkeeper Moeneeb ‘Josephs but he may still be involved with the club as an assistant coach. The 40-year-old Josephs’ current deal expires on Tuesday, but it is believed that the club are willing to keep him on as an assistant coach to interim head coach Ayanda Dlamini. AmaZulu’s general manager Lunga Sokhela confirmed that they won’t be keeping Josephs on as a player.

“We spoke with Moneeb’s agent. We said that Moneeb needs to come out and tell us what he would like to do, because this is not your regular player,” Sokhela said.

“If he wants to announce things like retirement, he must do that. He is the one that must talk about what he wants to do post his football career.

“From our side, we did indicate that we won’t be renewing his contract beyond the 30th of June.”

It is understood that if Josephs wants to stay on as an assistant coach, he will need to cut his salary by 50%.









Josephs has been campaigning in top-flight football for two decades, including representing Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.

Asked about the chance of Josephs becoming an assistant coach, Sokhela said: “Moneeb needs to come out and speak so that we can do this properly. We want to avoid a situation where there is speculation.

"We have to give him that respect. He teamed up well with (coach) Ayanda Dlamini during the Kaizer Chiefs match.

“We are open to that idea (of Josephs being an assistant coach). We are not against it, but we don’t want to be seen as making decisions on Moeneeb’s behalf.”



