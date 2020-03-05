Erasmus is set for early City return

Cape Town City’s chances of staying clear of the drop zone will increase significantly with the availability of Kermit Erasmus, who has returned to training ahead of schedule following a hamstring tear. The Citizens are in 12th place on the Absa Premiership standings and four points better off than last-placed AmaZulu FC, who sit on 20. Erasmus, 29, has scored nine goals in 18 league matches which could have reached the double-figures target the Bafana Bafana marksman had set for himself pre-season had he not been hampered by a troublesome hamstring. “I’m not 100 percent back yet but training was good, it felt good to partake in training again,” said Erasmus. “I’ve missed it and am just taking each day as it comes. My rehab has been quicker than expected but I don’t want to rush into playing again, so with that we’ve taken cautious measures but there’s a real possibility I could play this weekend.” The former Orlando Pirates striker will undergo a fitness test today.

City host ninth-placed Bloemfontein Celtic at Athlone Stadium on Sunday (3pm kick-off).

“Celtic play a good brand of football. It’s going to be a real tough match but we all believe in ourselves and the team. If we apply ourselves we’ll come out on top,” added Erasmus.

The three goals conceded by the Cape Town-based team last time out in a 3-2 defeat away to Polokwane City on Sunday increased their tally to 32 from 22 matches, the second worst record in the league.

As far as wins go, the Citizens have managed five, the lowest with Baroka FC, Black Leopards (who've played one game less) and AmaZulu.

The Capetonians know the team that ends the season in last place will be relegated. They’ve been flirting with danger for far too long now and need to dig deep against Phunya Sele Sele to stay clear of the drop zone.

“We’re ready to fire against Celtic,” said City assistant coach Vasili Manousakis. “We’ve been busy trying to get the boys fit as we haven’t played since the loss to Polokwane on February 16. We took them go-karting in Kenilworth on Tuesday for a bit of team work and bonding and all the rest of it. Now for the battle that awaits against a rival that really plays on the transition, that operate at 100 mph and are so good on the counter-attack.

“But we prepare as we do every other game and really this time I think the only thing we are doing differently is concentrating more on ourselves, getting our identity back and deciding how we are going to play.”

Mike de Bruyn