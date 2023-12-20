Ernst Middendorp: Cape Town Spurs have the talent but need the power

Cape Town Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp is facing the harsh reality of campaigning in the top division with sub-par players, as he continues to ponder how the club will overcome their extremely underwhelming first half of the DStv Premiership season. Last week Spurs went down 3-0 to league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. It was the sixth time the Urban Warriors conceded three or more goals in a game since August. Spurs were also unable to register a shot at goal during the game, whereas Sundowns had 18, eight of which were on target.

They have won one of their 14 league games and have only managed to score 10 goals, while conceding 30. All these facts suggest that the odds of avoiding relegation come May next year are low. “Several players are not prepared for the PSL at the moment, we must be honest,” said Middendorp, as he reflected on the performance against Sundowns. “There are several players (with talent) in the club, but they need guidance. “There’s a lot of talent, but it is a certain challenge of being able to have some real physical power to be successful in stopping a (Sundowns) player who is driving through the midfield, be it (Lebohang) Maboe, or if it is (Bongani) Zungu, or if it is (Sipho) Mbule. We just really need power …

“It’s not that you are good in ball possession, you need to stop a player and then in the moment make something out of it yourself.” Middendorp did not agree with the general criticism that Spurs’ players are all long in the tooth. “I don’t think so. If you look into it, Asanele (Velebayi), Chumani (Butsaka), Morne Nel, these are not old legs.

“Of course, we have three or four players (that are older) ... (Lebohang) Maboe is on the other side, Thapelo Morena on the other side, Rushine de Reuck on the other side. I brought them in as young players at Maritzburg United and Bloemfontein Celtic. “Preparing the players doesn’t mean that you are not able to identify that they have talent. Talent is one parameter. “The professionalism starts with how strong I’m prepared to work on being physical and there were a lot of moments (against Sundowns) where it went against us … talent is not the question. It’s not an issue,” he reiterated.

Spurs are looking to strengthen their squad and the names of defender Mogamad de Goede and central midfielder May Mahlangu have been mentioned in reports. Mahlangu, capped 18 times for Bafana Bafana, has parted ways with Kazakhstan outfit FK Aksu.