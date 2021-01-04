Ernst Middendorp happy after Maritzburg record first league victory

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

PIETERMARITZBURG – Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp believes that his side’s 2-1 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg was “much needed”. The Team of Choice started of 2021 on a good note and the result means that they ended a barren run of 14 games without a victory. “The entire institution of Maritzburg United, stakeholders, fans and supporters were waiting for the first win. It was a three points that was needed. It’s the beginning of the year and the first game which presented us with an opportunity to get connected to the rest of the pack. We were aware that each player can do better,” said Middendorp. Maritzburg dominated the first half and led 2-0 at half-time through a brace from Thabiso Kutumela. Based on the KZN club’s first half domination, one would have thought that they would add to their tally and coast to victory in the second half. Their momentum slowed down in the second period as Celtic began to cause trouble to the goal of Jethren Barr, something which they failed to do in the first half. Victor Letsoalo managed to pull one back for Phunya Sele Sele in the 83rd minute through a header.

“The game in the second half was not managed as well as we did in the first half. We had a 2-0 lead which may have made us comfortable. We also had five players who returned to the team after testing positive for Covid-19. Here and there, there were some players who were a bit soft. In the end, what matters is the three points. The last four games were a learning process. We need a bit more time for each and everyone to play with more confidence in their position,” added Middendorp.

After making a poor start to the season, Maritzburg have started to show signs of improvement under German Middendorp.

The result means that Maritzburg moved off the bottom of the table and above perennial strugglers Black Leopards on goal difference, although they have a game in hand.

Their next assignment will be an away fixture against out of form Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Gauteng next week Saturday.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport