DURBAN – Supersport United star midfielder Teboho Mokoena may be on his way to Europe next season. Mokoena burst onto the scene two seasons ago. He has been an imperial figure for Matsatsantsa A Pitori in the middle of the park and his displays earned him Bafana Bafana call-ups.

SuperSport chief executive Stanley Matthews told Independent Media in an exclusive interview that Mokoena is a wanted man in Europe.

“There’s always interest in Mokoena locally and internationally. We’ve received notification of a potential interest that is willing to trigger his international buy-out clause but I can’t disclose the club,” Matthews said.

It will be great for South Africa to have another young talent plying his trade in Europe if a move materialise for Mokoena.

“I can tell you that we have received interest in Mokoena. If that all works out for Teboho and his personal terms, we will release him in July. I’m not going to even mention the country but there could be a move for him. If it doesn’t work out he will work hard and be patient and we will try again,” he added.

Mokoena has competed in two World Cups with SA junior sides. He was also a losing finalist with SuperSport in the Caf Confederation Cup. Mokoena has featured in 25 games for SuperSport this season in the league. He has contributed three strikes.

“We are not going to stand in the way of his international buy-out clause. We’ve agreed to that already. We anticipate that Teboho might be on his way,” said Matthews.





