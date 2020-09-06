Ex-Bafana defender Bradley Carnell appointed New York Red Bulls coach

CAPE TOW – Former Bafana Bafana defender Bradley Carnell has been appointed as interim head coach of Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls following the firing of coach Chris Armas.

Carnell, who had been serving as Armas’ assistant coach, will take charge of Red Bulls in their game on Sunday against the Philadelphia Union at the Red Bull Arena in New York.

The former Kaizer Chiefs, Bidvest Wits and Borussia Monchengladbach defender was capped 42 times at international level, and played in all three of South Africa’s games at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

After hanging up his boots, he served as assistant coach at Orlando Pirates, Free State Stars and was the head coach of the University of Johannesburg’s men’s team.

“It’s been a whirlwind and emotional rollercoaster and we know we valued Chris and CJ. What happened came as a shock to everybody, but I now have an obligation to the team, to the club, who brought me in 2017 and I have an obligation and our biggest assett right now are the players,” Carnell said in a video on his club’s website.