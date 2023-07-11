EXCLUSIVE: ‘The fans were very good with me ...’ Pierre Issa still felt loved despite France ‘98 nightmare

Durban — Former Bafana Bafana defender Pierre Issa has said that his biggest regret is not having played professional football in the country of his birth. “This is my biggest regret ever. I would have loved to finish and end up in the country but I did not have the chance to do it. It would have been great,” the 47-year-old told IOL Sport.

The Germiston-born centre-back made his Bafana Bafana debut against Germany in November 1997 and went on to play 47 times for the nation. In a 15-year club career, Issa went on to don the jersey of clubs such as Marseille and Watford before ending his professional career in Greece with OFI in 2009. One of Issa’s interesting moves saw him move from Marseille to Chelsea on loan in 2002, however he failed to make a single competitive appearance for the club. He concedes that the move should have not happened due to the timing as the club had six centre-backs at the time and Issa was the subject of criticism by some sections of the fanbase following Bafana Bafana’s disastrous World Cup debut in 1998; a game which they lost 3-0 against hosts and eventual champions France. Issa is often wrongly attributed as having scored two own goals in the game when in actual fact he had only scored one. The second half stoppage time goal for Les Bleus, which many believe was an Issa own goal, is recorded officially as having been Thierry Henry’s first for his country.

Despite the criticism that he received, Issa said his relations with the South African fanbase was largely positive, and he built close relationships with former national team team-mates Mark Fish and Benni McCarthy, though he has struggled to keep in contact with them. “The people and fans were very good with me and I really thank them for the support. It was not easy after the first game against France. I went on to play almost 50 games and the fans really helped me a lot. I was close to Benni (McCarthy), Mark Fish based I’m now based in France and Greece so it has not been easy to keep in touch,” he said. Issa’s Bafana Bafana career was largely in a time during which Bafana Bafana was an African powerhouse, as well as competitive on the international stage. He also played at a time during which the national team had several players playing in major international leagues which is no longer the case. The decline of national team players in major international leagues has coincided with the team’s decline and inability to qualify for a World Cup competitively since 2002.

Issa believes that the increased earning potential in the South African Premiership has been both a blessing in disguise, and a curse. While it has allowed players to earn better wages, he also feels that many may no longer have an ambition to play abroad. “We have so many great talents. I believe that the PSL is really good and players earn a lot of money. Maybe they don’t dream to make it in Europe. I also believe it could help the game if ex players are involved more in the game and show them what needs to be done at the top level,” he said. Issa notes that Bafana Bafana have shown positive signs under the management of coach Hugo Broos but believes that a more accurate assessment of the team can be made after the next African Cup of Nations (AFCON) which takes place in the Ivory Coast next January.